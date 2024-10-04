Yemeni media reports US and UK strikes targeted four provinces in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom have targeted four provinces in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah television, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Al Masirah reported that four strikes hit Sanaa, while seven targeted Hodeida. Explosions were heard in both cities, according to AFP correspondents. Additional strikes were reported in Dhamar, south of the capital, and in Mukayras, southeast of Sanaa. The Houthi media outlet did not provide details on casualties or damage.There has been no immediate comment from the US or the UK.The strikes are part of ongoing military actions by the US and UK since January, in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claim these attacks are aimed at vessels linked to Israel as part of their support for Palestinians during the ongoing Gaza conflict.In recent weeks, the Houthis have escalated their attacks, including a drone strike on Tel Aviv. On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed to have fired cruise missiles at Israel, while earlier attacks damaged two ships off Yemen’s coast.The Houthis, who have controlled large parts of Yemen for a decade, are aligned with Iran and its "axis of resistance" against Israel and the US. Houthi officials condemned the latest strikes, calling them an attempt to "terrorize" the Yemeni people following solidarity marches for Palestinians and Lebanese.“Yemen will not be deterred by these attacks and will continue its steadfastness in confronting the enemies,” Houthi official Hashem Sharaf Al-Din told Al-Masirah.

News.Az