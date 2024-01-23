Yandex metrika counter

Yerevan, Baku have direct communication line - Armenian FM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have direct communication line, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference.

“We mentioned that there is a direct communication line between the administrations of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. A similar channel exists between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other departments,” he noted.


