Yerevan, Baku have direct communication line - Armenian FM
- 23 Jan 2024 15:16
Armenia and Azerbaijan have direct communication line, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference.
“We mentioned that there is a direct communication line between the administrations of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. A similar channel exists between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other departments,” he noted.