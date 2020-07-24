Yerevan, Baku should refrain from reckless steps, Medvedev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called on Yerevan and Baku to refrain from reckless steps, he wrote on VK social network on Friday, TASS reports.

"We considered the resumption of air travel to some counties taking into consideration the coronavirus-related problems, discussed the relations of the Russian Federation with CIS countries, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the light of the ongoing escalation on the border of those republics. Yerevan and Baku should refrain from reckless actions," his post says.

News.Az

