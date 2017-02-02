Yerevan court convicts 3 opposition activists over hostage standoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Yerevan district court on Thursday sentenced three opposition activists to three years in prison, confirming the charges that they used force against law enforcement officers during the patrol police regiment’s armed occupation last year.

All the three – Arsen Mkrtumyan, Gagik Mikaeklyan and Soso Margaryan - are members of the armed Sasna Tsrer group which held the compound under a fortnight’s seizure in July, tert.am reports.

The lawyers of two said they are planning to file claims with the Court of Appeals.

