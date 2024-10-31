Yerevan optimistic about swift finalization of peace treaty with Baku

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed optimism that Yerevan and Baku will soon finalize a comprehensive peace treaty.

Speaking to parliament during discussions on the draft state budget for 2025, he indicated that the two nations could resolve the remaining points of contention in the near future, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.“I want to say with cautious optimism that in the near future, we will be able to agree on one or two remaining points and have a fully agreed peace treaty,” the minster noted.Azerbaijan repeatedly urged Armenia to eliminate territorial claims from its Constitution in order for a peace treaty to be signed.

News.Az