Yerevan receives next package of peace agreement proposals from Baku

Armenia has received the next package of proposals related to the peace agreement between the countries from Azerbaijan, said Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

Grigoryan noted that the draft peace agreement will be discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries soon.

It was also added that on January 4 of the current year, Armenia presented its proposals to Azerbaijan on the draft peace agreement, and at the end of last month, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan promised that an answer would be given in the coming weeks.

