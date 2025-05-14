Yerevan says ready to immediately sign peace treaty with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday affirmed his country’s readiness to immediately sign and ratify a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers in Luxembourg on Wednesday, Mirzoyan recalled that Armenia and Azerbaijan have already agreed upon the draft peace treaty, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“As you are aware, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced that the draft peace treaty has been agreed upon and finalized. It is noteworthy that one of the provisions of today’s ministerial decisions once again acknowledges this milestone and calls for the rapid signature and ratification of the agreement. I reiterate Armenia’s readiness to take this path without delay,” he added.

