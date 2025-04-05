Yoon supporters rally against court ruling on his dismissal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered on Saturday to protest the Constitutional Court's ruling that removed him from office. They demanded Yoon's immediate return and labeled the opposition an "anti-state cartel" that must be eradicated.

Thousands of conservative groups staged rallies in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun area despite the rain, a day after the top court stripped Yoon of power, ruling that he violated the Constitution by declaring martial law in December, News.Az reports citing Yonhap news.

Protesters chanted slogans like "The impeachment is a fraud and invalid" and "Dissolve the Constitutional Court," as they strongly criticized the justices in the impeachment trial.

Urging Yoon to return to office, they called for "eradicating anti-state forces" and "invoking the rights to resist."

One participant claimed that the public should boycott the snap election, which must take place within 60 days after the presidential vacancy.

Police estimated that some 18,000 people took part in Saturday's protest rally.

Before the demonstrations began, most streets near the court and around the presidential residence in Seoul had remained deserted and quiet, in stark contrast to intense rallies that had filled the areas for months in support of or against Yoon.

Shops near the court and in the blocks around Anguk Station remained closed for the second day.

All the flower wreaths set up by Yoon's supporters in front of the court were removed by the district office and replaced by police barricades.

The area around the official presidential residence in Yongsan was subdued, as opposed to the crowds of pro- and anti-Yoon groups that once packed the streets, along with YouTubers who were busy livestreaming the scenes.

Police have relaxed their guard posture, with their buses having pulled out of the area.

As of 6 p.m. the previous day, police downgraded the security alert level in Seoul from the highest requiring full police mobilization, to the second highest calling for 50 percent deployment.

As some rallies were expected to continue, police will maintain the alert level through the weekend, a police official said.

News.Az