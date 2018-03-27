Young Azerbaijani entrepreneur in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reyhan Jamalova, a 15-year-old entrepreneur from Azerbaijan, has been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list.

She became the first representative of Azerbaijan to enter the list, Trend reports.

Reyhan Jamalova invented her product Rainergy, which not only collects rainwater but harvests energy from it for later use.

This potentially disruptive device caught the eye of none other than first daughter Ivanka Trump, who praised the technology and its potential contributions to society.

Speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad last year, Trump addressed the young inventor from the stage: "Reyhan, each home you light up is illuminating the world. We are inspired by your brilliance and your hard work. Thank you."

In total, an incredible 19 individuals are 21 or under in the 30 Under 30 Asia list, demonstrating that it's never too early to get started on the path to success.

News.Az

News.Az