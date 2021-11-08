Young people sacrificed lives to regain our sacred lands from enemy: Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Another important factor was the upbringing of the younger generation. We understood very well that if we have weapons, ammunition, a strong economy and success at the international level, if our citizens do not show their power for the land, for the Motherland, other factors will not matter," President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, News.Az reports.

"We have paid great attention to the issues of the upbringing of the young people in the spirit of patriotism. We did not allow the history of the occupation to fall into oblivion. We did not forget about Karabakh, on the contrary, this was the topic No 1 of all events both at home and abroad. The young people grew up in the spirit of patriotism, sacrificed their lives and took back our holy lands from the enemy’s control at the cost of their blood. The combination of all these factors conditioned our victory," he said.

