Your love horoscope for May 16: What the stars say about your relationships today - READ YOURS

Your love horoscope for May 16: What the stars say about your relationships today - READ YOURS

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“True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can be denied where it does.”

Torquato Tasso, Italian poet

Your love horoscope for May 16

Aries – Passion runs high, but so does impatience. Slow down in conversations with a partner or crush to avoid unnecessary tension.

Taurus – You’re craving comfort and consistency. A steady, reassuring moment in love brings emotional relief.

Gemini – Flirty energy is strong today. A spontaneous message or meeting could shift your romantic mood in a positive direction.

Cancer – Emotions feel more exposed than usual. You may need extra reassurance, but also have a chance to deepen trust.

Leo – You want attention, but genuine connection matters more today. A small heartfelt gesture speaks louder than drama.

Virgo – You’re more analytical about love than emotional. Try not to overthink someone’s words or actions.

Libra – Balance in relationships is key today. A calm discussion can fix something that’s been quietly bothering you.

Scorpio – Intensity rises again in love matters. Attraction is strong, but so is the need for emotional honesty.

Sagittarius – You’re restless in romance. Space and freedom feel important, but don’t ignore someone who needs clarity from you.

Capricorn – Serious talks about relationships or commitment may come up. You’re focused on long-term stability.

Aquarius – Unexpected interactions could surprise you emotionally. Stay open, even if things feel slightly unpredictable.

Pisces – Romantic intuition is strong today. You may sense what someone feels before they say it.

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