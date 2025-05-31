Your weekly horoscope for June 2-8, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

This weekly horoscope includes predictions in career, finance, love, health, family, and spiritual growth, with astrological insights, planetary transits, and remedies. This week, the Sun transiting in Taurus until mid-June highlights stability and practicality.

Mercury moves into Gemini on June 3rd, enhancing communication, analytical ability, and networking. Venus continues its journey in Cancer, bringing emotional depth in love and domestic concerns, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries

You may find yourself multitasking or handling more than one project. Mercury and Jupiter in Gemini boost communication, ideal for writers, salespeople, and marketers. Avoid impulsive decisions at work. Venus in Cancer activates your emotional side. Family matters may need your attention. Take care not to be overly reactive. Slight headaches or eye strain could trouble you due to overuse of screens. Stay hydrated.

Remedy: Light a ghee lamp near Lord Hanuman on Tuesday for clarity and courage.

Taurus

The Sun in your sign gives you power and visibility. You might get appreciation or promotion. Financially, it’s a good time to invest in tangible assets. Venus brings closeness in home life. A good time to reconnect with your partner. Singles may meet someone emotionally supportive. You might feel slightly sluggish. A detox diet will benefit you.

Remedy: Offer white flowers to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday for prosperity.

Gemini

Mercury and Jupiter in your sign enhance your intellectual brilliance. Ideal for presentations, meetings, and networking. New ideas can bring money if executed wisely. Your charm is magnetic. However, keep emotional sensitivity in check—avoid mixed signals. You’ll feel energetic, but watch for nervous restlessness.

Remedy: Recite “Om Budhaya Namaha” 108 times on Wednesday for focus.

Cancer

You may feel like retreating, but Mercury advises you to observe the environment before acting. Hidden opportunities will reveal themselves by Thursday. Venus in your sign makes you emotionally appealing. Family support and romance flow freely. Slight mood swings are possible. Meditation will help stabilize your mind.

Remedy: Offer milk and rice at a Shiva temple on Monday for emotional peace.

Leo

Mars in your sign makes you unstoppable. But be careful not to become domineering. Group projects will succeed if you lead with kindness. Intensity in love may cause clashes. Try to balance passion with patience. High energy levels. Engage in physical workouts to use it constructively.

Remedy: Chant “Om Suryaya Namaha” daily at sunrise for balance and success.

Virgo

You’ll be in demand this week. Mercury in Gemini gives you clarity in planning and presenting ideas. Expect recognition for analytical skills. You may feel emotionally reserved, but others will be drawn to your calm and practical nature. Digestive issues may surface. Avoid late-night meals.

Remedy: Feed green grass to a cow on Wednesday to reduce Mercury’s imbalance.

Libra

A progressive week in terms of career. Networking expands. Some Libras may get job offers or promotions. Financially, a good time to reassess investments. Romance becomes more meaningful. Open conversations strengthen bonds. Skin or hormonal issues could arise. Maintain hydration.

Remedy: Offer rose water to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday for love and harmony.

Scorpio

Pressure mounts, but so do rewards. Saturn retrograde might slow things down, but persistence pays. Hidden competitors may surface—stay alert. You may uncover a secret or hidden emotion. Handle revelations with maturity. Emotional intensity can lead to fatigue. Prioritize sleep.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and donate black sesame on Saturday for protection.

Sagittarius

Jupiter’s presence in Gemini demands collaboration. Legal matters or international deals get highlighted. Avoid hasty agreements. Travel or a new spiritual activity could spark a romantic opportunity. Existing relationships become more philosophical. Liver and lower back care are needed. Avoid alcohol and fatty foods.

Remedy: Offer yellow sweets to Lord Vishnu on Thursday for wisdom and expansion.

Capricorn

You are working hard, and now subtle results begin to show. Saturn retrograde may make you question if the path stays consistent. Financial caution is advised. The partner may need emotional support. Don't suppress feelings. Bone or joint stiffness is possible. Practice yoga or stretching.

Remedy: Light a mustard oil lamp near a Peepal tree on Saturday for Saturn blessings.

Aquarius

Mercury’s brilliance lights up creativity. Innovative projects shine. Good time for techies, writers, and freelancers. A sense of detachment may confuse your partner. Clarify your needs. Ideal time to redefine relationship boundaries. Watch for anxiety or sleeplessness. Breathing exercises will help.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun at sunrise with a copper vessel daily.

Pisces

Saturn retrograde in your sign pushes you inward. You may want to retreat and reorganize your goals. Focus on clearing past debts. Old emotions may resurface. Seek closure or inner healing. Communication with your partner is key. Feet and the lymphatic system need attention. Drink warm herbal teas.

