Youtube deleted Russian Journalist Semyon Pegov's

Youtube has deleted the "wargonzo" page of Russian pro-Armenian military journalist Semyon Pegov, News.az reports.

Russian military journalist Semyon Pegov, who demonstrated a pro-Armenian stance during the Second Karabakh War, announced that his "wargonzo" channel had been completely deleted from YouTube.

The reason was that the channel violated the rules of the network while covering the war in Ukraine.

Note that the "wargonzo" project, funded by the Armenian media tycoon Aram Gabrelyanov, was engaged in disseminating a lot of disinformation about Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

At that time, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan also trying the author of the channel Semyon Pegov.

News.Az