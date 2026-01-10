Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango said on Saturday that African challenges, such as the insecurity and humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), require African solutions, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The challenges we face in the Great Lakes region are unique to our history, geography and population. They demand responses that are grounded in our realities, guided by our wisdom and driven by our determination," she said while officially opening the Extraordinary Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Defense of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) in Livingstone, Zambia's southern city.

Participants are expected to deliberate on the growing security and humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.

Efforts from outside will only be welcome when they respect and reinforce efforts of African countries, Nalumango said, noting that refining the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) and the terms of reference for the ceasefire oversight and monitoring mechanism signed in Doha on Oct. 14, 2025, marks a crucial step in the right direction.

She added that strengthening the mechanism would not only enhance the capacity to monitor ceasefires but also ensure compliance and build confidence among all parties.

Mubita Luwabelwa, the ICGLR executive secretary, said that despite regional and global efforts to secure lasting peace in the Great Lakes region, serious challenges have remained.

The lack of a durable ceasefire and the distressing fall of the town of Uvira in eastern DRC immediately after the accords were signed is a reminder of the urgency needed to rebuild trust and work decisively for lasting stability, he said.

"The EJVM is a vital instrument for collective security because it plays a vital role in the ICGLR peace and security framework," Luwabelwa said.

News.Az