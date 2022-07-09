Zangilan will become an international logistics center, says Special representative of the President

"A part of the Zangazur corridor, which is an international transport corridor, passes through Zangilan district," said Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district at the consultation of the heads of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan held in Shusha, News.az reports.

President's special representative noted that it will help the district become an important logistics center in the future.

"Thus, the 55.8 km Horadiz-Aghband railway line passing through Zangilan territory will be completed in 2023, and the 61.2 km section of the Ahmedbeyli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway will be ready in 2024 and 2025. The construction of Zangilan International Airport, which was started in July 2021 to turn Zangilan into an international logistics center, will be completed in September of this year."

