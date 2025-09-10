Yandex metrika counter

Oracle shares jump 31% in Frankfurt on cloud revenue forecast

  • Economics
  • Share
Oracle shares jump 31% in Frankfurt on cloud revenue forecast
Photo: Reuters

Oracle’s stock surged 31% in Frankfurt on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement that booked revenue from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit is projected to surpass $500 billion, News.Az reports, citingReuters.

The move in Frankfurt was slightly larger than Oracle's move in after hour trading on Tuesday and also boosted European stocks such as German software maker SAP.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      