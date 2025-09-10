Oracle shares jump 31% in Frankfurt on cloud revenue forecast
Photo: Reuters
Oracle’s stock surged 31% in Frankfurt on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement that booked revenue from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit is projected to surpass $500 billion, News.Az reports, citingReuters.
The move in Frankfurt was slightly larger than Oracle's move in after hour trading on Tuesday and also boosted European stocks such as German software maker SAP.