Zelenskiy ally threatens jailings after high-profile graft allegations

A top ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday corrupt officials would be "actively" jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach after the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion came to light, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Ukraine has a long history of corruption and shaky governance, though there have been few examples since last year's invasion as Kyiv has fought back Russian forces and received Western financial and military support.

On Sunday, anti-corruption police said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 kickback to facilitate the import of generators into wartime Ukraine last September.

Separately, a newspaper investigation accused the Defence Ministry of overpaying suppliers for soldiers' food. The minister said the allegations were untrue, and that the supplier had made a technical mistake and no money had changed hands.

