Zelensky and Trump talk before US-Ukraine talks in Geneva

Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on February 25.

The two leaders spoke a day before Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is set to meet U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's adviser Jared Kushner in Geneva on Feb. 26, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They are expected to discuss a "prosperity package" to help Ukraine's economic recovery and preparations for a potential trilateral meeting with Russia in March.

News.Az