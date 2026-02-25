Ukraine unveils new defense tactic to counter Russia threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine plans to significantly strengthen its defenses against Russian attacks by deploying anti-drone nets along 4,000 kilometers of roads in frontline areas.

The anti-drone nets will be installed by the end of 2026, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This urgent measure comes as Russian remotely piloted aircraft increasingly target military supply routes, rear bases, hospitals, infrastructure, and civilian traffic deeper within Ukrainian territory.

While a growing number of protective nets have been installed over the past year, Mr Fedorov stressed the need for further expansion.

An additional 1.6 billion hryvnias ($37 million) has been allocated to bolster these crucial protection measures.

The nets are designed to snag propellers, preventing drones from reaching high-value equipment, soldiers, or civilians.

"In just one month, we increased the speed from 5 km per day in January to 12 km in February. This significantly improved the safety of military movements and ensured stable functioning of frontline communities," Fedorov said on the Telegram app.

"In March, we plan to close 20 km of roads per day. By the end of the year, we plan to install another 4,000 km of anti-drone protection on roads."

Ukraine would also expedite the construction of fortifications in the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy and the northern Chernihiv regions, bordering Russia, Fedorov said.

The move comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that new talks with the United States will take place this week.

In a statement to reporters on WhatsApp, he said that the discussions would continue on Thursday.

Talks are to centre on a “prosperity package” and post-war reconstruction as well as preparations for a trilateral meeting that would include Russia, which Kyiv hopes will take place in early March.

During his annual address to Congress, President Donald Trump said: “We're working very hard to end the ninth war, the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month.

“Think of that, 25,000 soldiers are dying a month. A war which would have never happened if I were president, would have never happened.”

News.Az