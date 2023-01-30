Zelensky calls for timely implementation of "strong decisions"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies for “timely” implementation of “strong decisions," News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“There’s no time for continued reflections, we need to make decisions,” Zelensky said. “The key issue is efficiency.”

“Decisions were good, but it is crucial that strong decisions are timely. It is of great importance for us to react quickly," he said while speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine shared “all the intelligence information we get" with partners. “There can be no secrets.”

He thanked Denmark for its donation of Caesar howitzers, and said that he is confident that Russia's offensive will not have a positive outcome. “I am confident in our army. I think we will be gradually stopping [Russians], fighting them and will be preparing our own big counter-offensive.”

News.Az