Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss security guarantees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties, the ongoing peace process between Ukraine and Russia, and various regional and global matters.

The Ukrainian head of state reported this on Telegram, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“We discussed security guarantees extensively. National security advisors are now working on every specific component, and the entire framework will be set out on paper next week. President Erdoğan informed me that he is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to explore how Türkiye can contribute to ensuring security, particularly in the Black Sea,” Zelensky noted.

He added that he exchanged views with the Turkish leader on the current situation and discussed next diplomatic steps.

“Ukraine is ready to engage in the format of leaders, as this is the only effective format. Unfortunately, it is Russia that avoids this and continues its war,” Zelensky stressed.

The President recalled that Russia again struck Ukraine overnight, launching over 30 missiles and nearly 600 drones. The attack killed 17 people, including four children, with dozens more in critical condition as doctors fight for their lives.

“There were strikes on a Turkish enterprise, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation, the British Council, and residential areas. This is Putin’s response to all the efforts by Ukraine, the United States, and our European partners to stop the killings. That is why pressure is needed – through sanctions, tariffs, and political measures. We are counting on strong steps,” Zelensky emphasized.

Türkiye’s Presidential Directorate of Communications also reported on the conversation in a post on X.

According to the statement, Erdoğan said they are closely following contacts in Alaska and Washington, that Türkiye continues its efforts to achieve lasting peace, and that the Republic of Türkiye will contribute to Ukraine’s security after peace is established.

The Turkish leader stressed that a “just resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is possible.”

He added that it is necessary to “continue and strengthen negotiations between the two sides” and reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to “do everything possible to enable high-level contacts that will open the path to peace.”

As reported, President Zelensky believes a potential meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place in one of the neutral European countries — Switzerland, Austria, or Türkiye.

News.Az