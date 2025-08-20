NATO defense chiefs meet online to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO defense chiefs were set to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, according to a senior alliance official. The meeting comes as Western countries, aiming to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, explore potential future security guarantees for Kyiv that could contribute to a peace agreement.

Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO’s Military Committee, said that 32 defense chiefs from across the alliance would hold a video conference as a U.S.-led diplomatic push seeks to end the fighting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

U.S. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe, will take part in the talks, Dragone said on social platform X.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chided efforts to work on security arrangements in Ukraine without Moscow’s involvement.

“We cannot agree with the fact that it is now proposed to resolve collective security issues without the Russian Federation. This will not work,” Lavrov said Wednesday, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia will “ensure (its) legitimate interests firmly and harshly,” Lavrov added at a news conference in Moscow with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

News.Az