Zelensky invites German president and government to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ukraine, says a German edition Bild, News.az reports.

According to the publication, the heads of state spoke on the phone for 45 minutes, and Zelensky invited Steinmeier and the entire federal government to visit Kyiv, that is, Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"The parties agreed to leave the past behind and focus on future cooperation," a spokesman for the President of Ukraine told the publication.

Note that on May 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a telephone conversation. Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak noted that "Germany remains a powerful ally of Ukraine," and an official announcement will be made on the details of the conversation.

