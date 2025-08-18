Zelensky lands in Washington for talks with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Washington for scheduled meetings with the US and European leaders.

"I have already arrived in Washington. Tomorrow I will meet with President Trump. Tomorrow we will also talk with European leaders. I am grateful to the US President for the invitation," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, News.Az reports.

"We all want to end this war quickly and reliably," the Ukrainian president stated.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Our soldiers are now achieving success in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it started itself. And I hope that our joint strength with America and our European friends will force Russia to make a real peace," he added.

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on Monday in the Oval Office. In addition, European leaders are expected to visit the White House to discuss opportunities for ending the war in Ukraine.

News.Az