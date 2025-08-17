Bild: Trump to meet Zelensky first on August 18

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

US President Donald Trump will first meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on August 18, and then the European leaders accompanying him will join the meeting, News.Az informs citing the Bild.

According to their information, there will also be a working lunch and a multi-hour discussion in an expanded format.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have announced their participation in the meeting.

