Zelensky names spy chief Budanov as new chief of staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), the role of chief of staff of the President’s Office. Budanov, 39, accepted the position, signaling a focus on security, defense, and diplomatic efforts, Zelensky said.

The appointment follows the November dismissal of longtime chief of staff Andriy Yermak amid Ukraine’s largest corruption scandal, reflecting a shift in leadership priorities. Budanov has led HUR since 2020 and has strengthened Ukraine’s intelligence capabilities during Russia’s full-scale invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although not yet officially appointed, Budanov is tasked with updating Ukraine’s defense strategy and shaping the President’s Office to focus on security and negotiations. Analysts say his leadership style will differ from his predecessor, with a new vertical of authority.

Budanov is also a prominent public figure in Ukraine, ranking high in opinion polls as a potential future presidential candidate, underscoring his growing political influence.

News.Az