Russian strike hits Kharkiv high-rise, 12 injured

A Russian strike hit a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district on Friday, injuring at least 12 people, officials said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the attack in central Kharkiv, describing significant damage to civilian buildings. Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said emergency services were dispatched immediately to assist victims and assess the destruction, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The latest attack follows a series of Russian strikes in the city, including guided aerial bombings on January 1 and December 26, which caused casualties, damaged homes, and ignited vehicles. No military targets were reported in Friday’s strike.

Authorities continue to investigate the full extent of the damage, urging residents to stay safe and follow instructions from local emergency services.

