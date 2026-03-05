Zelensky says Ukraine will help the US repel Iranian drones

Zelensky says Ukraine will help the US repel Iranian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the US requested Ukrainian help in repelling Iranian Shahed drones, a frequent sight in both the Russia-Ukraine war and in the ongoing war with Iran.

“I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people.” The Ukrainian president yesterday said that his government would assist Middle Eastern countries in defending themselves against the one-way attack drones, and had already received requests for help.

CNN has asked the US Department of Defense about Zelensky’s statement. US President Donald Trump said he welcomed the help when asked by Reuters about Ukrainian assistance in fending off drones.

News.Az