Zelensky, Trudeau discuss defense support expansion, grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the possibilities of expanding defense support for Ukraine and the importance of continuing the grain agreement, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

“Together with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau we discussed the defense support for Ukraine, the possibilities of its expansion and the importance of continuing the ‘grain deal',” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The president added that he counts on “Canada's support for the Ukrainian initiatives within the G20 and the UN”.

