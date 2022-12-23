Zelensky warns Ukrainians against complacency ahead of holiday season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his evening address Friday to warn Ukrainians about not becoming complacent during the holiday season, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“Please remember who is fighting against us. In the upcoming holiday season, Russian terrorists may become more active again. They despise Christian values and any values at all,” he claimed.

He asked Ukrainians to “help each other and take care of one another."

The Ukrainian president ended his statement by speaking in Russian and saying, “One more thing: Russian citizens must clearly understand that terror never remains unanswered.”

News.Az