Zelensky will take part in the NATO summit via video link
- 22 Jun 2022 17:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174629
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/zelensky-will-take-part-in-the-nato-summit-via-video-link Copied
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the summit NATO by video call, said Jose Manuel Albarez, Spanish Foreign Minister at a press conference, News.az reports citing TASS.
According to the diplomat, at the summit of the alliance, which will be held on June 28-30 in Madrid.
Ukraine will be devoted to a special working session, which Zelensky will join remotely.
The participants will adopt a new strategic concept of the Alliance.