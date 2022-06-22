Zelensky will take part in the NATO summit via video link

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the summit NATO by video call, said Jose Manuel Albarez, Spanish Foreign Minister at a press conference, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the diplomat, at the summit of the alliance, which will be held on June 28-30 in Madrid.

Ukraine will be devoted to a special working session, which Zelensky will join remotely.

The participants will adopt a new strategic concept of the Alliance.

News.Az