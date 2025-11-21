Zelenskyy briefs NATO, EU leaders on U.S. peace proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a series of calls and meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and senior EU leaders to discuss the 28-point U.S. proposal to end the war.

Zelenskyy said Rutte offered condolences over Russia’s “horrific attack” on Ternopil, in which Ukraine said 31 people were killed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Ukrainians, more than anyone else in the world, want this war to end, the killings to stop, and a dignified peace to be achieved,” he said, adding that they reviewed available diplomatic options and the American plan.

He later spoke with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We all value America’s and President Trump’s commitment to bringing the war to an end, and we are working in concert to ensure this becomes a joint and fully aligned plan,” he said, adding that teams from Ukraine, the US and Europe will work together in the coming days.

Zelenskyy also held a phone talk with Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, discussing defense needs, joint production prospects and opportunities for a “just end to the war.”

He thanked Lithuania for its long-standing support and for joining the PURL initiative, which enables Ukraine to procure American weapons.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a US-NATO program that allows European and Canadian NATO member states to fund the purchase of American-manufactured weapons for Ukraine.

Ukraine has intensified diplomatic outreach as Washington’s updated 28-point proposal circulates among partners.

News.Az