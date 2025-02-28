Zelenskyy and Trump clash during tense Oval Office talks - VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2025. | Photo Credit: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump clashed multiple times on Friday (Feb 28), with Zelenskyy urging Trump to exercise caution with Russia, while Trump accused him of being disrespectful, as their underlying differences came to the surface.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump clashed repeatedly on Friday (Feb 28), with Zelenskyy urging Trump to be cautious with Russia and Trump accusing him of being disrespectful, as simmering differences spilled into the open, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy pushed back on Trump's claims that Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble by three years of war. Trump stressed that Putin wants to make a deal.

"You are gambling with World War Three," Trump told Zelenskyy at one point, urging him to be more thankful.

News.Az