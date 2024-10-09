Zelenskyy calls for European unity as Russia's attacks persist

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a summit in Dubrovnik with Balkan leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the European Union must "unite the entire continent, including all of Europe's democratic nations," News.Az reports citing TRT World.

"Even though there is much political tension we must ensure that our unity in Europe remains as stable as possible," said Zelenskyy."If Europe is not united today it won't be peaceful, so that integration processes that have begun must reach their result."Heads of state, premiers and foreign ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Türkiye joined Zelenskyy and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the talks.While Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Slovenia are EU members, the other nations are on different stages on their paths towards joining the bloc.The gathering in the Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik is the third "Ukraine-Southeast Europe" summit.It takes place while Ukraine pushes for more military aid as it struggles to repel Russian advances.But a key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday has been postponed. US President Joe Biden called off his planned visit to Europe as millions were warned to leave their homes in Florida because of Hurricane Milton.Zelenskyy has stepped up his efforts to rally backing from allies amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election.

News.Az