Zelenskyy criticizes Kyiv’s protection of energy facilities after latest Russian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration over the protection of Kyiv’s energy infrastructure following another large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that struck the capital overnight.

Speaking at a press conference on Oct. 10, Zelenskyy said he was “not satisfied” with the current situation, as the assault damaged a thermal power plant (TPP) and left parts of Kyiv without electricity and water, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“I am not satisfied, for example, if we take Kyiv,” Zelenskyy told reporters. “There are TPP-5 and TPP-6. We cannot use Patriot missiles against drones. What questions might I have for the mayor? I could tell you now what I think about all this, but I won’t.”

His remarks appeared to target Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, whom the Presidential Office has repeatedly criticized for prolonged blackouts and the poor state of bomb shelters in the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Relations between Zelenskyy and Klitschko have been strained since Zelenskyy’s first year in office. The mayor has faced several investigations and alleged attempts to remove him, while Klitschko has accused the president’s administration of sliding toward authoritarianism.

According to Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, DTEK, the Oct. 10 strike damaged one of its thermal power plants — the company’s third such facility hit within a week. DTEK said its power plants have been targeted more than 200 times since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war in 2022.

News.Az