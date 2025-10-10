Eurovision winner Nemo to perform first solo concert in Kyiv amid Russian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss singer Nemo Mettler, known mononymously as Nemo and winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, is set to hold their first solo concert in Kyiv on Friday, despite a wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Foreign concerts in Kyiv have become a rarity since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, as ongoing missile and drone strikes make it difficult to organize large-scale events. Nemo’s performance is one of the few major international shows to take place in Ukraine in recent months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The artist rose to fame after representing Switzerland at Eurovision with the song “The Code”, which earned 591 points — the fourth-highest score in the contest’s history — and made Nemo the first openly non-binary performer to win the competition.

Their arrival in Kyiv on Oct. 9 coincided with a massive Russian drone and missile assault that injured at least 12 people and caused widespread power outages across the city.

“I slept in the shelter of the hotel, shelling on Kyiv the whole night,” Nemo wrote after the attack. “This kind of night has become sad reality for so many of my Ukrainian friends.”

Nemo said their decision to perform in Kyiv was a personal gesture of solidarity.

“I wanted to come to Kyiv and show my support for Ukrainians,” they told Ukrainian outlet TSN, adding that many of their friends regularly travel to the country despite the risks.

The concert marks a symbolic act of resilience and cultural connection, as Ukrainians continue to hold public events even amid ongoing Russian aggression.

News.Az