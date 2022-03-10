Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Macron and Johnson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr. Zelenskyy wrote about it on his official Twitter account, News.az reports.

"Continued dialogue with the leaders of the UK and France. Informed about new crimes of Russia against Ukrainian people. Further support for ?? was discussed with UK PM Boris Johnson. We also focused on peace talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. We must stop the war," wrote Mr. Zelenskyy.









News.Az