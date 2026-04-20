Jack Draper in race to be fit for French Open after latest injury

Jack Draper in race to be fit for French Open after latest injury

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British No. 2 Jack Draper is facing a race against time to be fit for the French Open after withdrawing from both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The 24-year-old confirmed on April 20, 2026, that an aggravated tendon in his knee is the cause of his withdrawal, following his retirement during the opening match of the Barcelona Open earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing Standard.

This latest setback is part of a difficult season for Draper, who previously missed six months of action due to bone bruising in his left arm.

Despite the frustration of missing two major clay-court Masters events, Draper expressed optimism about his recovery. "I am thankful it isn’t anything more serious," Draper stated, noting that his rehabilitation is progressing well. While he will miss significant ranking points from Madrid—where he reached the final in 2025—he remains hopeful of being ready for the start of Roland Garros on May 24.

His withdrawal follows similar announcements from Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who have also pulled out of the Madrid event.

News.Az