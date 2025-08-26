Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian World Congress representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress to coordinate collaborative efforts focused on bolstering international support for Ukraine.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude for the active work of the Congress, which serves as Ukraine's global voice, conducts outreach activities, and shapes the country's image abroad, News.Az reports citing the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress, in turn, thanked the President for his leadership.

The parties discussed diplomatic efforts, the return of children abducted by Russia, the importance of stepping up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the specific role Congress can play in these efforts.

The Ukrainian World Congress representatives shared the steps they are taking to support Ukrainian warriors. According to them, the funds they had raised have already been allocated for drone production and the purchase of pickup trucks, which will be delivered to the front lines as early as tomorrow. Moreover, they continue working to attract investment for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

A separate discussion focused on support for Ukrainian students: building shelters, expanding the school bus fleet, providing digital devices, and securing additional funding for free school meals.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that since last year, the state has fully covered free lunches for primary school students. Starting from this academic year, the program will be expanded to cover all students in frontline regions. Work is ongoing to ensure that students in all grades across every region of Ukraine have access to free meals.

The meeting also addressed the issue of multiple citizenship. The Ukrainian World Congress representatives expressed gratitude for the adoption of the new law and underlined its importance.

According to the Head of State, the first countries where this mechanism will be applied are Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, followed by Canada and the United States.

News.Az