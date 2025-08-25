Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky thanks Azerbaijan for its support to Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided to his country.

In a post on his X social media account, Zelensky praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day, News.Az reports.

"I highly appreciate President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Dear President, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other support. We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations," Zelensky wrote. 


