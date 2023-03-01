Željka Cvijanović: Great opportunities exist for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are great opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina in economic, trade, investment, energy and other areas, said Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović as she met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Saying that she is happy to be in Azerbaijan, the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina noted that she was impressed by the beauty of Baku. Željka Cvijanović hailed the high level of relations between the two countries, and emphasized that Azerbaijan`s support for her country during the COVID-19 period and during the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina was highly appreciated.

Chairwoman Željka Cvijanović invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

