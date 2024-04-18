Zhiqun Zhu: "Most likely the US and the UK will pressure Israel not to escalate tensions in the region"

Dr. Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of political science and international relations at Bucknell University, shared insights in an exclusive interview with News.Az regarding the recent Iranian attack on Israel. The attack, according to Dr. Zhu, was triggered by an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian embassy building in Syria, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian military officials.

Discussing the potential for further escalation, Dr. Zhu indicated that Iran does not seem eager to escalate the crisis further. The situation might deescalate if Israel refrains from retaliation. On the military capabilities of both nations, he highlighted that Israel possesses more advanced weaponry, largely supplied by the United States, and has greater combat experience.

Dr. Zhu also considered the likelihood of the conflict turning into a prolonged military engagement, suggesting it is unlikely given the minimal casualties on the Israeli side and the lack of U.S. support for an escalated Israeli mission against Iran. He emphasized the broader regional implications, particularly the need to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict and to advance the two-state solution to ensure peace and dignity for all people in the region.

The professor also touched upon the potential involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict. As allies, the US and the UK will continue to support Israel. However, both are concerned about rising tensions in the region. For one thing, if new conflicts erupt in the region, the global oil market will be affected. In an election year, the last thing Biden wants is rising gas price. Most likely the US and the UK will pressure Israel not to escalate tensions in the region.

The priority is to end the Israel-Hamas war now to avoid any more civilian casualties in Gaza. Down the road, the international community must work together and bring Israel and Palestine to the negotiation table and seriously implement the "two state" plan. Israel's security is important, but Palestinians' right to a safe and independent country of their own must be recognized. All people in the region should be able to live in peace and with dignity.

News.Az