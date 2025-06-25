+ ↺ − 16 px

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, has declared a groundbreaking victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, positioning himself as a leading contender to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

While the final results may take days to be confirmed, Mamdani’s early lead marks a significant moment in the race, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a stunning upset, Andrew Cuomo – who had been a heavy favorite until recent weeks - conceded the race, after it become clear the progressive upstart had built a substantial lead over the more experienced but scandal-scarred former governor.

In a speech to supporters, Mamdani said, “Tonight, we made history.”

Zohran Mamdani poised to become NYC’s first Muslim mayor

After 93% of votes were counted in the primary’s first round, Mamdani, a state representative, had 43.5% of the vote. Cuomo was at 36.4%.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Cuomo said Mamdani had run a “really smart and good and impactful campaign”.

“Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” Cuomo said.

New York City uses a ranked-choice voting system, and as neither candidate is likely to reach 50%, the board of elections will now tally people’s second-choice candidates.

Mamdani, who cross-endorsed with Brad Lander, a progressive who came third with 11.4% of the vote, last week, is predicted to benefit more than Cuomo from the count. He thanked Lander in his speech, telling supporters: “Together we have shown the power of the politics of the future: one of partnership and sincerity.” Mamdani’s stunning rise will serve as a rebuke to the Democratic establishment, and give hope to other progressives hoping to run in elections around the country. Cuomo was backed by deep pocketed donors and endorsed by a wave of centrist figures including Bill Clinton, but Mamdani benefitted from a surge of grassroots support among young people in particular. Speaking on Tuesday night Cuomo said he had called Mamdani to “congratulate him”. “He put together a great campaign and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote,” Cuomo said. “I applaud him sincerely for his effort.” Cuomo told the New York Times that he may still run in the November mayoral election as an independent. “I want to analyze and talk to some colleagues,” he said. But given the heavily Democratic makeup of New York, and the unpopularity of the incumbent Eric Adams, Mamdani will be favorite to become New York’s 11th mayor. The race for New York mayor has been closely watched across the US. In pitting two drastically different Democrats against one another, it offered a vision of what voters want from a party that has struggled to present a coherent alternative to Donald Trump. Cuomo, the centrist former governor, and Mamdani emerged as the frontrunners in the final weeks of the primary, Mamdani closing the gap on Cuomo through an abundance of enthusiasm from young New Yorkers.

News.Az