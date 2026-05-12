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$27bn
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$27bn
Macron unveils $27bn investment plan at Africa Forward summit in Kenya
Emmanuel Macron has announced €23 billion ($27bn) in investments during the Africa Forward summit held in Kenya, as France seeks to strengthen its economic and political ties with African nations.
12 May 2026-12:58
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