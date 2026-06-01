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1984 Amritsar Events
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Organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), an international conference titled “June 1984, Amritsar Events: India’s Transnational Repression Against Ethnic Minorities in the Context of Genocide,” commenced in Azerbaijan on June 3.03 Jun 2026-11:35
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An international conference titled “June 1984, the Amritsar Events: India’s Transnational Repression Against Ethnic Minorities in the Context of Genocide” will be held in Baku on June 3, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.01 Jun 2026-10:11
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