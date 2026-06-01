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2026 Riots
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Iranian authorities have issued new prison sentences and carried out arrests in cases linked to the 2026 nationwide protests across the country, according to the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).03 Jun 2026-13:31
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Iranian authorities have sentenced and arrested several individuals connected to the January 2026 nationwide protests, including a lawyer, a filmmaker, and former political detainees, according to reports by the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).02 Jun 2026-15:46
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Revolutionary Courts in Iran have sentenced one man to death and handed down prison terms to several others in cases linked to the January 2026 nationwide protests, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).01 Jun 2026-16:41
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