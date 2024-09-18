Türkiye’s BOTAS inks long-term LNG supply deal with TotalEnergies

Türkiye's BOTAS and France's TotalEnergies have finalized a long-term LNG supply agreement, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources announced.

We signed a long-term LNG agreement between our national company BOTAŞ and TotalEnergies at the Gastech 2024 event in Houston.



The 10-year-deal will start in 2027, and will deliver 16 LNG cargoes of upto 1.6 billion cubic meters per year.



Our long-term LNG agreements are of…