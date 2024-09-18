Türkiye’s BOTAS inks long-term LNG supply deal with TotalEnergies
Türkiye's BOTAS and France's TotalEnergies have finalized a long-term LNG supply agreement, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources announced.The 10-year deal was signed as part of the Gastech 2024 exhibition and conference in Houston, News.Az reports.
“We signed a long-term LNG agreement between our national company BOTAŞ and TotalEnergies at the Gastech 2024 event in Houston. The 10-year-deal will start in 2027, and will deliver 16 LNG cargoes of upto 1.6 billion cubic meters per year,” Minister Bayraktar said on X.
“Our long-term LNG agreements are of great importance in ensuring the energy supply security of both our country and our region, increasing our resource diversity and providing flexibility to our energy supply. I wish the agreement to be beneficial for both companies and our country,” he added.
