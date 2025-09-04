Türkiye pushes for quicker progress in expanding gas supply from Azerbaijan

Türkiye aims to speed up the process of increasing natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said during the 4th Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum held in Izmir.

Bayraktar highlighted the strategic importance of bilateral energy projects, News.Az reports citing local media.

He noted that the joint projects in the oil and gas sector to date demonstrate the shared, results-oriented vision between the two countries:

"Our cooperation, which began with the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields, has now entered a new phase with the agreement signed this year on the Shafag–Asiman field."

Bayraktar added that strengthening collaboration in the Karabakh, D130, and Dostlug fields is among Türkiye's main priorities.

He also emphasized the importance of the memorandum signed on May 14, 2023, between Türkiye and Azerbaijan on natural gas cooperation:

"This document will enhance the energy security of our countries and further boost our regional cooperation."

