Bayraktar: A new chapter begins in Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency that a new chapter is unfolding in Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation, News.Az informs.

Bayraktar noted that the possibility of transmitting electricity produced in Azerbaijan, particularly renewable energy, to Türkiye through Georgia and Nakhchivan is currently being considered: "Of course, we want to connect this line to the European market."

The minister also said that Türkiye will host a meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this year: "We plan to transform the ongoing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan into multilateral cooperation and thus expand economic interaction."

Emphasizing that the Southern Gas Corridor, which ensures the transportation of natural gas from the Caspian Sea first to Türkiye and then to Europe, Bayraktar noted that this global-scale project was implemented thanks to the strong political will of the leaders of the two countries.

"Our goal is to increase the capacity of TANAP from 16 billion cubic meters to 31 billion cubic meters. Türkiye, as always, is ready to fulfill its role as an important market and natural gas hub. The transportation of Azerbaijani oil through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan line makes a significant contribution to global oil markets," Bayraktar added.

