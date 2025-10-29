Launch of Akkuyu NPP’s Unit One planned next year - Turkish energy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being built in Turkiye by Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, is planned in 2026, the country’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told Ulke TV, News.az reports.

"Akkuyu will start to generate power in 2026," he said, adding that the launch was initially planned for 2023.

In the Turkish minister’s words, the delays in the project were in part caused by distruptions of equipment supplies from European countries.

"We have survived the pandemic and faced lots of covert, direct and most direct sanctions. We also went through the process of storing the already prepaid equipment in Europe, which caused delays," Bayraktar said.

